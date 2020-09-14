Tata Motors' unit JLR reports retail sales for July and August

Tata Motors' wholly owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (UK) said retail sales totaled 36,421 in July and 28,887 vehicles in the seasonally lower month of August.

Although down year-on-year 4% and 15.5% respectively, both months represent further recovery from Q1 FY21 when sales were down 42.4% with June down 24.9%.

Notably UK retail sales in July and August were up significantly year-on-year, 29.1% and 14.3% respectively.

Jaguar Land Rover ordinarily reports sales quarterly in line with the latest industry practice but is providing this sales update given strong investor interest to understand how the restart of the business is progressing following the temporary plant shutdowns in response to Covid-19.

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 11 September 2020. Shares of Tata Motors rose 0.73% to Rs 144.30 on Friday.

Tata Motors is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

