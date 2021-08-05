Tejas Networks Ltd Spikes 4.95%

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 65.87% over last one month compared to 5.26% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.91% rise in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd rose 4.95% today to trade at Rs 313.75. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.92% to quote at 1453.23. The index is up 5.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd increased 2.47% and GTPL Hathway Ltd added 0.55% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 13.13 % over last one year compared to the 44.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 8.54 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.43 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 313.85 on 05 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 55.05 on 03 Aug 2020.

