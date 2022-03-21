TGV Sraac firms up after board OKs setting up another 10 MW solar power plant

TGV Sraac rose 2.20% to Rs 72 after the company said its board has approved setting up another 10 MW solar power plant at a total cost of around Rs 37 crore.

The latest approval is in addition to the previous approvals. Earlier this year, the company's board approved setting up 15 MW (in aggregate) solar power plant installation.

TGV Sraac is the leading producer of Chlor-Alkali products and also manufactures Castor Derivatives and Fatty Acids. Besides operating a commercial power project of 28MW.

On standalone basis, TGV sraac net profit jumped by 319.9% to Rs 41.36 on 64% increase in sales to Rs 435.58 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)