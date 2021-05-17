TVS NTORQ 125 crosses 1-lakh sales in international markets

TVS Motor Company announced that the TVS NTORQ 125, its sporty, Bluetooth connected scooter, has crossed the sales milestone of 1 lakh units in international market.

In 2018, TVS NTORQ 125 was launched as the first Bluetooth connected scooter in India and has since secured its place like no other.

Over the years, the brand has become synonymous with industry-first technology, unrivalled style and superior performance in select international markets. Today, TVS NTORQ 125 is present in 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and ASEAN.

