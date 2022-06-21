US Market closed for Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday

-
ALSO READ
Govt waives off customs duty on cotton imports till Sep 30
Renaissance Global spurts after agreement for NFL inspired branded jewellery in US
Merck Foundation announced winners of Best African Women Researchers and Young African Researchers Awards of Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit- (MARS Awards) 2021
US Market closed on Monday for holiday
UST named 'Top Employer 2022' in North America, Asia Pacific, and ten countries
-
Asian share markets were in green territory in early trade on Tuesday, 21 June 2022, with traders picking up stocks at a bargain after the recent sell-off in global markets.
Crude oil prices were higher in morning trade on Tuesday, 21 June 2022, with the international benchmark Brent crude futures up 1.27% to $115.58 per barrel.
U. S. crude futures also increased by 2.24% to $112.01 per barrel.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU