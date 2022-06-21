US Market closed for Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday

The US share market closed on Monday, 20 June 2022, for Juneteenth National Independence Day holiday and will return to action on Tuesday.

Asian share markets were in green territory in early trade on Tuesday, 21 June 2022, with traders picking up stocks at a bargain after the recent sell-off in global markets.

Crude oil prices were higher in morning trade on Tuesday, 21 June 2022, with the international benchmark Brent crude futures up 1.27% to $115.58 per barrel.

U. S. crude futures also increased by 2.24% to $112.01 per barrel.

