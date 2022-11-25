US Market closed for Thanksgiving holiday

The US stock market closed on Thursday, 24 November 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were trading in mixed fashion on Friday, 25 November 2022, despite the broadly positive cues from European markets overnight, as investors opted profit booking of the gains made recently.

Investors digested the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting that increased the prospect of the Federal Reserve easing the pace of its aggressive interest rate hikes going forward. Investors now largely expect the Fed to hike by 50 basis points to 4.25%-4.5% at the December policy meeting, after four consecutive increases of 75 basis points.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.34% as the nation's capital city saw the highest core consumer price index reading since 1982. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.1% and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.26%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded 1% lower. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite gained 0.5%.

On Thursday, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. Germany's DAX climbed 0.78% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.42%, while the U. K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.02%.

