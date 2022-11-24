Singapore Market ends softer

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 3.11 points or 0.1% to 3,252.88 after trading between 3,250.15 and 3,273.43. Volume was 1.16 billion shares worth S$918.09 million changed hands.
There were 287 gainers and 199 decliners.
YZJ SHIPBUILDING, was the top performer among Singapore's blue-chip stocks, gaining 2.9% to S$1.41. At the bottom of the table was DFI Retail Group, which fell 1.7% to US$2.37.
The local banks were mostly lower. DBS lost 1% to S$35 and OCBC Bank dipped 0.6% to S$12.34, while UOB was up 0.4% to S$30.27.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU