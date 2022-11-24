JUST IN
Business Standard

Singapore Market ends softer

Capital Market 

The Singapore stock market finished session lower on Thursday, 24 November 2022, even as regional indices rose after minutes from the US Federal Reserve signalled it could slow its rate hikes, weighed down by losses in financials and consumer goods stocks.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 3.11 points or 0.1% to 3,252.88 after trading between 3,250.15 and 3,273.43. Volume was 1.16 billion shares worth S$918.09 million changed hands.

There were 287 gainers and 199 decliners.

YZJ SHIPBUILDING, was the top performer among Singapore's blue-chip stocks, gaining 2.9% to S$1.41. At the bottom of the table was DFI Retail Group, which fell 1.7% to US$2.37.

The local banks were mostly lower. DBS lost 1% to S$35 and OCBC Bank dipped 0.6% to S$12.34, while UOB was up 0.4% to S$30.27.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 18:39 IST

