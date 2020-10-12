US: Market extends gain on stimulus hopes

The US stock market finished higher for third straight session on Friday, 09 October 2020, as investors cling to hope that a new round of coronavirus relief aid can be agreed upon between the White House and Congress for struggling US businesses and households. Meanwhile, growing expectations of a Democratic victory in next month's presidential election also supported risk sentiments.
At closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 161.39 points, or 0.57%, to 28,586.90. The S&P 500 index gained 30.3 points, or 0.88%, to 3,477.13.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index added 158.96 points, or 1.39%, to 11,579.94.
Eight of the 11 major S&P indexes were up, led by materials and information technology . Energy stocks dipped.
CURRENCY NEWS: The dollar was little changed against a basket of world currencies as market participants awaited further stimulus developments. The dollar index fell 0.01%, with the euro unchanged at $1.176.
Among Indian ADR, INFOSYS added 2.7% to $15.20, Wipro added 3.25% to $5.40, HDFC Bank rose 2.5% to $56.22, ICICI Bank added 2.13% to $11.04, and WNS Holdings added 2.02% to $67.23. Azure Power Global fell 2.82% to $31.03, Dr Reddys Labs declined 0.53% to $70.03, Tata Motors fell 0.93% to $9.58, and Vedanta fell 7.74% to $5.96.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU