US stocks advance as investors await midterm elections, inflation data

U.S. stocks ended higher for a second session on Monday as investors looked ahead to a packed week with congressional midterm elections and key inflation data on deck over the next few days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 423.78 points, or 1.3%, at 32,827. The S&P 500 gained 36.25 points, or 1%, at 3,806.80. The Nasdaq Composite rose 89.27 points, or 0.9%, at 10,564.52.

Tuesday's midterm election will determine which party will control Congress, and affect the direction of future spending. Democrats currently control the House, and have a majority in the Senate.

Focus this week will be on U.S. consumer prices data for October, due out on Thursday, for clues about how much the U.S. Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes are helping cool down the economy.

