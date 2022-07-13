US Stocks dive ahead of inflation data

Meanwhile, concerns about the emergence of a new, more infectious Covid-19 strain in several parts of the world also continued to weigh on investors' minds.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 192.51 points, or 0.62%, to 30,981.33. The S&P500 index was down 35.63 points, or 0.92%, to 3,818.80. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 107.87 points, or 0.95%, to 11,264.73.
All 11 major S&P sectors ended the session lower, with energy (down 2%), information technology (down 1.34%), healthcare (down1.33%), consumer discretionary (down 0.73%), and financial (down 0.65%) issues suffered largest percentage losses.
Investors kept close eye for inflation figures that will be released before markets open Wednesday. If the figure is higher, the US Federal Reserve will be forced to make more aggressive moves in its monetary policy that could lower liquidity in markets.
The yield on the 10-year US note dropped as much as 12 basis points below the two-year rate amid fears that aggressive rate hikes will sink the economy into a recession.
So-called inversions of the curve are a potential harbinger of an economic contraction.
Several cities in China have implemented new restrictions to tamp down the spread of the new coronavirus strain, leading to worries about another round of painful lockdowns, especially in Shanghai or Beijing. Covid-19 resurgence and the resumption of Chinese lockdowns could put further pressure on a global economy that is already being squeezed by aggressive monetary policy tightening by the world's central banks.
Among Indian ADR, WNS Holdings fell 1.84% to $74.65, ICICI Bank fell 1.3% to $18.94, HDFC Bank fell 1.06% to $58.67, and Dr Reddy's Labs fell 1.33% to $55.47. Tata Motors fell 0.48% to $27.13, Wipro fell 0.6% to $5.12, and INFOSYS fell 1.35% to $18.21. Azure Power Global added 2.16% to $11.37.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU