US Stocks end lower on Wednesday

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index decreased by 269.24 points, or 0.81%, to 32,910.90. The S&P500 index fell by 44.91 points, or 1.08%, to 4,115.77.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 88.96 points, or 0.73%, to 12,086.27.
Total 10 of 11 major S&P sectors ended the session red, with real estate (down 2.43%), materials (down 2.1%), utilities (down 2%), industrials (down 1.8%), and financials (down 1.7%) issues suffered the largest percentage losses.
Among Indian ADR, WNS Holdings fell 1.3% to $74.76, Azure Power Global dropped 3.9% to $15.19, Tata Motors fell 1% to $27.89, and INFOSYS sank 1.1% to $19.16. Wipro fell 0.7% to $5.97, ICICI Bank fell 1.4% to $18.71, and Dr Reddy's Labs sank 0.5% to $54.07. HDFC Bank added 0.4% to $58.68.
