US Stocks end mixed

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index inclined 27.16 points, or 0.08%, to 33,333.67. The S&P500 index was up down by 2.97 points, or 0.07%, to 4,207.27. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index decreased by 74.89 points, or 0.58%, to 12,779.91.
Six of the 11 S&P sectors ended lower, although none of the segments dropped more than 1%.
Energy was the best performer, climbing 3.2% as crude oil advanced.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The Labor Department released a report showing its producer price index for final demand fell by 0.5% in July after surging by a revised 1.0% in June. The decrease marked the first drop in producer prices since April 2020. The report also showed the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 9.8% in July from 11.3% in June. Producer prices, which exclude prices for food, energy and trade services, crept up by 0.2% in July after rising by 0.3% in June. The annual rate of core producer price growth also slowed to 5.8% in July from 6.4% in the previous month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU