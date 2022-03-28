US Stocks end mixed on Friday

The US shares were mixed in lacklustre trade Friday, 25 March 2022, with the Dow and the S&P500 indexes settling higher, while the Nasdaq closed down. The lacklustre performance on Wall Street came as ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict kept investors on edge. Meanwhile, weaker than expected University of Michigan consumer sentiment data and the National Association of Realtors pending home sales reports also dampened sentiments.
At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced by 153.30 points, or 0.44%, to 34,861.24. The S&P500 index grew by 22.90 points, or 0.51%, to 4,543.06. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was down 22.54 points, or 0.16%, to 14,169.30. For the week, the Dow edged up by 0.3%, while the S&P 500 jumped by 1.8% and the Nasdaq surged by 2%.
Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE exchange by 1702 to 1609 and 136 closed unchanged.
In the NASDAQ, 1951 issues advanced, 2734 issues declined, and 266 issues unchanged.
Total 9 of 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes inclined, with top performing sector were energy (up 2.28%), financials (up 1.31%), real estate (up 1.23%), and materials (up 1.1%).
ECONOMIC NEWS: US Pending Home Sales Tumble 4.1% In February- US pending home sales index tumbled by 4.1% to 104.9 in February after plunging by 5.8% to a revised 109.4 in January, the National Association of Realtors reported on Friday. A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.
US Consumer Sentiment Index Falls In March- US consumer sentiment index for March was downwardly revised to 59.4 from the preliminary reading of 59.7, revised data released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed. With the unexpected downward revision, the consumer sentiment was at its lowest level since hitting 55.8 in August of 2011. The report showed one-year inflation expectations jumped to 5.4% in March from 4.9% in February, reaching the highest level since November 1981. The current economic conditions index edged down to 67.2 in March from 68.2 in February, while the index of consumer expectations slumped to 54.3 from 59.4.
Among Indian ADR, HDFC Bank fell 0.86% to $60.28, ICICI Bank sank 0.38% to $18.19, Wipro fell 0.38% to $7.90, Tata Motors shed 0.63% to $28.40, and Azure Power Global fell 1.58% to $18.68, while WNS Holdings added 0.64% to $84.62, Dr Reddy's Labs added 0.05% to $56.25, and INFOSYS rose 0.24% to $24.73.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU