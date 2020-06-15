Vinati Organics slips after Q4 PAT falls 10% to Rs 75 cr

-
Vinati Organics slumped 3.49% to Rs 992.70 after net profit declined 9.6% to Rs 74.63 crore on 18.74% decline in net sales to Rs 245.34 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.
Profit before tax fell 12.3% to Rs 107.92 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. Current tax expense declined 19.33% to Rs 30.67 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. The result was announced on Saturday, 13 June 2020.
Meanwhile, the company has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per equity share.
Vinati Organics is engaged in the manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds nitrogenous energetic compounds (NEC).
