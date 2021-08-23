Vishwaraj Sugar Industries withdraws record date for stock split

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries has withdrawn the record date for 11 September 2021 for the purpose of sub-division of equity shares.

The record date and book closure for the purpose of sub-division of equity shares of the Company shall be fixed by the Board of Directors only after seeking approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company.

