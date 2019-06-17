JUST IN
A2Z Infraservices bags contract worth Rs 58.52 cr from CPWD, New Delhi
Volumes jump at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Elgi Equipments Ltd saw volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 21.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4977 shares

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 June 2019.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd notched up volume of 3.82 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 5.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75073 shares. The stock slipped 3.61% to Rs.1,042.55. Volumes stood at 82626 shares in the last session.

Nestle India Ltd witnessed volume of 16457 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3572 shares. The stock increased 0.43% to Rs.11,540.00. Volumes stood at 1366 shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd saw volume of 382 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 101 shares. The stock increased 0.47% to Rs.1,302.00. Volumes stood at 381 shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Limited saw volume of 7556 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 1.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3823 shares. The stock increased 1.43% to Rs.746.90. Volumes stood at 4412 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 11:00 IST

