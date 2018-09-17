Volumes soar at Entertainment Network (India) Ltd counter

clocked volume of 2 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 652.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 307 shares

Laurus Labs Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Bosch Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 September 2018.

clocked volume of 2 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 652.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 307 shares. The stock lost 0.07% to Rs.630.00. Volumes stood at 92 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 4.02 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 168.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2382 shares. The stock lost 0.65% to Rs.440.00. Volumes stood at 2728 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 69716 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6991 shares. The stock increased 5.89% to Rs.104.20. Volumes stood at 4713 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 9531 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1130 shares. The stock lost 0.84% to Rs.20,950.00. Volumes stood at 763 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 6.78 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 98912 shares. The stock lost 1.89% to Rs.266.85. Volumes stood at 1.16 lakh shares in the last session.

