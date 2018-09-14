Volumes spurt at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

notched up volume of 1.31 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 63.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2047 shares

Healthcare Ltd, PNB Housing Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 September 2018.

notched up volume of 1.31 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 63.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2047 shares. The stock rose 0.82% to Rs.1,717.70. Volumes stood at 898 shares in the last session.

Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 25.43 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 21.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.08% to Rs.145.45. Volumes stood at 79152 shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Ltd clocked volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 13.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8671 shares. The stock gained 0.71% to Rs.1,297.70. Volumes stood at 3231 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 10.03 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.04% to Rs.74.55. Volumes stood at 2.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd saw volume of 49263 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8751 shares. The stock increased 1.03% to Rs.997.15. Volumes stood at 54101 shares in the last session.

