Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility announces its sales figures for Jan

-
ALSO READ
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility standalone net profit rises 343.75% in the June 2021 quarter
Board of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility approves change in directorate
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility standalone net profit rises 478.57% in the September 2021 quarter
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility inaugurates first-ever experience centre for Joy e-bikes
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility standalone net profit rises 287.84% in the December 2021 quarter
-
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has achieved sales of 3951 units of Joy e-bikes in the month of January 2022.
Sustaining its robust sales performance backed by the new market expansion, Wardwizard reported a year on year growth of 2,963% as compared to January 2021, when the company had sold 129 units of electric two-wheelers.
In the current financial year (April 2021-January 2022), the company has already sold more than 21,000 units of electric two-wheelers (21,327 units) and has set a target to conclude the financial year with 30000 units.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU