Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility announces its sales figures for Jan

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has achieved sales of 3951 units of Joy e-bikes in the month of January 2022.

Sustaining its robust sales performance backed by the new market expansion, Wardwizard reported a year on year growth of 2,963% as compared to January 2021, when the company had sold 129 units of electric two-wheelers.

In the current financial year (April 2021-January 2022), the company has already sold more than 21,000 units of electric two-wheelers (21,327 units) and has set a target to conclude the financial year with 30000 units.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)