Route Mobile wins award for Best RCS Provider

At 'Future Digital Awards 2022 for Telco Innovation' hosted by Juniper Research

Route Mobile announced that it was named the 'Gold Winner' in the 'Best Rich Communication Services (RCS) Provider' category at the 'Future Digital Awards 2022 for Telco Innovation' hosted by Juniper Research.

The Award was part of the 2022 edition of Juniper Future Digital Awards that recognizes organisations who have made outstanding contributions to their industry and are positioned to make a significant impact in the future.

