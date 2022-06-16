Wipro reveals new brand campaign 'Ambitions Realized'

Wipro today revealed a new brand campaign designed to reinforce the company's increasingly important role in helping clients realize their boldest business and technology goals.

Ambitions Realized, Wipro's first major brand campaign in five years, is the culmination of the remarkable transformation Wipro has achieved under CEO Thierry Delaporte's leadership and reflective of the company's increasingly influential position as a strategic innovation and transformation partner to some of the world's largest companies.

