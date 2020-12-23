Wonderla Bangalore Theme Park to remain open all days till 03 Jan

Wonderla theme park and resort in Bangalore will now be open every day during the festive period from 24 December 2020 to 3 January 2021 from 11 am onwards.

Visitors can enjoy the park at Rs. 999 inclusive of GST, with access to all rides.

Wonderla Resort is offering an attractive package for Rs. 5,700 which includes a one-night stay at the resort with complimentary breakfast and free entry tickets to the theme park for two adults.

