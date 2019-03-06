1.11 MWp solar plant installed in Lucknow medical institute

In a move to curb carbon dioxide emissions and reduce the burden on conventional resources, a 1.11 MWp solar plant was installed at the (SGPGI) here on Wednesday.

The solar plant will help reducing 1,440 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is equivalent to planting 33,855 full grown trees, besides saving Rs 60 lakh per year, a statement said.

It is expected to generate 15,29,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of per annum, it added.

Installed by the private sector CleanMax Solar, the project was inaugurated by the Minister of Technical and Medical Education Ashutosh Tandon.

The SGPGI will source around 5-10 per cent of their power requirement through solar

The project was part of the Solar Corporation of India's (SECI) 500 MW program to generate solar power through rooftop plants set up on government buildings.

Under the program, CleanMax Solar was awarded 19.5 MW of capacity across six states, of which 4.5 MW is in

--IANS

md/pg/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)