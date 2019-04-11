107-year-old woman casts vote in Sikkim

-
ALSO READ
Opposition stirring political violence in Sikkim: SDF
SDF, HSP keen on rolling out UBI; SKM opposes it
SDF launches campaign to connect with voters
Congress to augment social media battle, disseminate manifesto to target groups
House panel again summons Twitter Global CEO, won't hear 'juniors'
-
Sumitra Rai, a 107-year-old woman, on Thursday became Sikkim's oldest registered voter to exercise franchise in the Lok Sabha elections. She came on a wheelchair to the Kamrang Government Secondary School polling booth in the Poklok Kamrang constituency to cast her vote.
Her photographs were shared by the official Twitter account of the Sikkim office of Press Information Bureau (PIB), the publicity arm of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
A man aged over 100 years also cast his vote in the Mokokchung district of Nagaland, as per the social media account of the Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland.
Senior citizens stepped out in different parts of the country to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polling held in 91 Lok Sabha constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories.
In Gaya, CRPF personnel extended a helping hand to the aged voters, while in Nagpur, senior citizens led the way by their inspiring participation.
--IANS
rb/kaul/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU