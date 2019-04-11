107-year-old woman casts vote in Sikkim

Sumitra Rai, a 107-year-old woman, on Thursday became Sikkim's oldest registered voter to exercise franchise in the elections. She came on a wheelchair to the polling booth in the Poklok Kamrang constituency to cast her vote.

Her photographs were shared by the official account of the office of (PIB), the publicity arm of the

A man aged over 100 years also cast his vote in the Mokokchung district of Nagaland, as per the of the Chief Electoral Officer,

Senior citizens stepped out in different parts of the country to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polling held in 91 constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories.

In Gaya, CRPF personnel extended a helping hand to the aged voters, while in Nagpur, senior citizens led the way by their inspiring participation.

--IANS

rb/kaul/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)