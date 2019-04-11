'Modi haunted by Rafale files at Parrikar's house'

The Congress on Thursday said that was still haunted by the Rafale files allegedly stashed at Late Manohar Parrikar's residence and it was the reason why was repeatedly taking Parrikar's name in his poll speech near on Wednesday.

Congress told the media here: "The fact that he (Modi) has taken Parrikar's name so many times in his speech in Goa, proves two things -- one that his (Parrikar's) ghost is still haunting the and other that the ghost still lies in the Rafale files which are at the residence of Parrikar, according to (Goa's Health Minister) Vishwajit "

An audio clip allegedly featuring the voice of and a -- in which the former claimed that Parrikar, in a December 2018 cabinet meeting, had admitted to possessing a stash of files related to the Rafale deal -- had created a ruckus in Parliament in January this year.

had subsequently said that the tape was "doctored" while Parrikar had then maintained that no such conversation occurred during the cabinet meeting.

Though Rane had demanded a probe by security agencies both at the State and Centre, no such formal enquiry was initiated by the

D'Mello said: "This shows that something was amiss and implies that the audio content in Rane's audio clip was genuine."

"On one hand, the is telling (the Supreme Court) that the Rafale files are stolen. Their investigation agencies are harassing opponents left, right and centre and you cannot locate who is the person who has stolen the files? And then a Minister says the files are in Parrikar's house. There is a clear connection," he alleged.

