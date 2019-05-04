159 students held from Pollachi resort from drug abuse

A total of 159 students were taken into custody from an unlicenced resort in Tamil Nadu's early on Saturday for drug abuse, police said.

According to police, a large number of college students, mostly from Kerala, gathered at the Agri Nest resort in on Friday to party.

However, the blaring music throughout the night and also a drunken brawl amongst the students disturbed the neighbours, who complained to the police.

Police then raided the resort and saw some of the students drunk while others seemed to have consumed narcotic substances.

While the resort's owner is absconding, police have seized the two and four wheelers of the students.

According to police, the students contact each other via for such parties and this time they fixed a fee of Rs 1,200 per head.

Meanwhile, the district administration has sealed the resort.

