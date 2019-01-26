2 Sri Lankan peacekeepers killed in Mali

Two Sri Lankan peacekeepers have been killed by an attack on a UN convoy in

Six Sri Lankan peacekeepers were also injured in the attack on Friday near Douentza, Mopti region, the UN said.

"Attacks targeting UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law," said Stephane Dujarric, the for Secretary-General

Guterres "calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack, so that they can be brought to justice as swiftly as possible", he added.

said the Council "condemned in the strongest terms the attack".

The expressed its "concern about the security situation in and the transnational dimension of the terrorist threat in the Sahel region" and "urged the Malian parties to fully implement the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in without further delay", the added.

There are 207 Sri Lankans serving in the (MINUSMA), one of the most dangerous operations that has seen 189 fatalities.

Ten peacekeepers from were killed on Sunday in a terrorist attack on the mission camp in Aguelhok, in the Kidal region.

A peacekeeper from was wounded on Thursday in an IED attack against a convoy near Douentza.

UN peacekeeping attributed the high-level of danger in Mali to "a proliferation of armed groups fighting government forces and their allies in the centre and northern areas of Mali following a failed coup six years ago".

MINUSMA, which was established by the in 2013, has 15,450 personnel.

A total of 647 Sri Lankans serve in UN peacekeeping opeerations.

Ten Sri Lankans have died while serving in peacekeeping operations, five of them in the UN operation in

( can be reached at and followed on Twitter @arulouis)

--IANS

al/soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)