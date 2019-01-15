2 TV channels launched to drive scientific temperament in India

In a bid to popularise science, of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday launched two TV channels -- DD Science and Science -- with the (DST) and (DD),

"The launch of these two channels is a watershed moment not only in science and but in developing the scientific temper of our society," Vardhan said while addressing the at Bhavan here.

DD Science is a one-hour show on National channel. It will be telecast from Monday to Saturday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Science is an Internet-based channel, which is available on any Internet-enabled device, and will offer live, scheduled play and

Recalling Doordarshan's role in the 1990 Pulse Polio campaign, Vardhan said Doordarshan, which reaches out to over 92 per cent of India's population, would be a very impactful medium for the popularisation of science.

"By 2030 we have to be in the top three countries in science and technology and such initiatives are building blocks towards that," he said.

The channels have been conceived and supported by the DST and are being implemented and managed by Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organisation of DST.

"While Science (www.indiascience.in) already has a 24x7 presence, DD Science may also be scaled up to a full-fledged channel in the future," said in a release.

The two channels, it said, will have science-based documentaries, studio-based discussions, and virtual walkthroughs of scientific institutions, interviews and short films and will be completely free to access.

The inauguration programme and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Vigyan Prasar and Doordarshan was attended by DST Ashutosh Sharma, Information and Amit Khare, General Doordarshan Supriya Sahu, of Shashi Shekhar Vempati, and senior officials from the and the Information and Ministry.

--IANS

sd/mag/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)