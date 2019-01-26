4 killed in blast during Afghan volleyball match

At least four people were killed and 20 others injured in a blast that targeted a volleyball match in Afghanistan's Baghlan province, an official said on Saturday.
"Hundreds of people were watching the match on Friday evening when a blast rocked the ground in Tala-o-Barfak district," an official told Xinhua news agency.
No terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
