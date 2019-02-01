6 cr LPG connections given under Ujjwala, mostly to women: Goyal

-
ALSO READ
19 lakh free LPG connections given in Gujarat by oil PSUs
CCEA approves extending Ujjwala LPG scheme to all poor households
Nearly Six Crore LPG Connections Have Reached To Poor Households Since May 2016
PMAY (U) has created over 6 cr jobs in country: Govt
Ujjwala Yojna benefited 34 lakh women in Odisha: Pradhan
-
Over 6 crore free cooking gas connections have been provided under the government's Ujjwala Yojana scheme aimed at providing LPG to poor households, the Centre announced on Friday.
Presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20, acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said that with such progress made in providing clean cooking fuel, the current government was well in course to meeting within its present tenure the target of the Ujjwala scheme of providing 8 crore free LPG connections to poor families.
"The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a remarkable success story of the government and the majority of beneficiaries are women," Goyal said.
--IANS
bc/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU