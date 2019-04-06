6 military bases identified for US Space Command

The has identified the six bases that could house the military's newest combatant command, Space Command, according to a defence memo.

Four of the proposed locations are located in -- Buckley Base, Cheyenne Mountain Station, Peterson Air Force Base Schriever Air Force Base, quoted the memo as saying on Friday.

The other two locations are in -- Army's Redstone Arsenal -- and

The memo, which has been approved by of the Air Force Heather Wilson, also said that "the projected manpower" for the US is 1,450 personnel -- 390 officers, 183 enlisted personnel, 827 civilians and 50 contractors.

About 350 of those personnel will be drawn from the existing Joint Force Space Component Command, which is currently part of

Last month, nominated Air Force Gen. John Raymond, who currently leads Air Force Space Command, to head the new

The Air Force's analysis used a set of criteria to determine where the command was to be housed, which included cost, co-location with an existing organisation that will become a component of the future Space Command, access to a aircraft capable airfield, communications connectivity, administrative buildings and available base support.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)