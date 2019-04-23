68% turnout in Karnataka's 14 LS seats

An estimated 67.66 per cent of the 2.43 crore electorate voted on Tuesday in Karnataka's remaining 14 seats across the state's western and northern regions, an said.

"The overall voter turnout is 67.66 after polling ended at 6 p.m., with all those in the queue by then also casting their ballot," a poll told IANS.

Among the 14 seats, Shimoga in Malnad region registered the highest voting of 76.45 per cent, followed by Chikkodi with 75.42 per cent, Uttara Kannada with 74.07 per cent and Davanagere with 72.57 per cent.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s is the candidate in Shimoga against Madhu Bangarappa of the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S). They are sons of former Chief Ministers B.S. Yeddyurappa of the and late S. Bangarappa of the Congress, respectively.

The lowest turnout was in Raichur (ST) - 57.85 per cent, followed by (ST) 59.59 per cent, Bijapur (SC) 60.28 per cent and Bidar 62.72 per cent.

Polling percentage in other six seats were 71.35 in Haveri, 70.05 in Dharwad, 69.57 in Bagalkot, 68.43 in Koppal, 67.24 per cent in Belgaum and Bellary 66.22.

and BJP's firebrand candidate was in the fray for the fourth time from Uttar Kannada, while in the 16th Lok Sabha, Mallikarjuna Kharge is contesting for a hat-trick from (SC) against BJP's Umesh Jadav.

Voting was held in 28,022 polling stations across the regions peacefully barring stray incidents and delays due to glitches in EVMs and VVPATs initially.

In all, 237 candidates, including 10 women, were in the fray, with 164 Independents.

With the ruling JD-S and fielding common candidates as part of their pre-poll alliance, the was locked in a straight contest with them after nearly three decades.

While the contested in 11 seats -- Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, (SC), Raichur (ST), Bidar, Koppal, Bellary (ST), Haveri, Dharwad and Davanagere seats, the JD-S contested in Bijapur (SC), Shimoga and Uttara Kannada.

In the Bellary (ST) seat, BJP's Devandrappa faced outgoing Congress member who wrested the seat from the in the November 2018 by-election.

In Dharwad, outgoing BJP contested against of the Congress.

In Bidar, Congress state working faced sitting BJP member Bhagawanth Khuba.

BJP's contested against JD-S candidate

The Congress has also fielded woman candidate in Bagalkot against outgoing BJP

The BJP has not fielded any woman in this phase. Its sitting member re-contested from Udupi-Chikamagalur in the April 18 polling.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 11 and the Congress 3, with JD-S none.

In the April 18 polling in the central and southern region, the overall voter turnout was 69 per cent.

Of the 14 seats, the BJP contested in 13 and supported Independent multi-lingual South Indian in the high-profile Mandya against of the of and grandson of JD-S supremo H.D. Deve Gowda.

Of the 14 seats on April 18, the Congress contested 10 and JD-S 4, including Hassan, Tumkur and Udupi-Chickmagalur.

Deve Gowda contested from Tumkur, paving way for his other grandson to contest from his is the son of H.D. Revanna, elder brother of Kumaraswamy and second eldest son of Gowda senior.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP and Congress won 6 seats each out of these and JD-S 2.

--IANS

fb/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)