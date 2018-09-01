AC Milan edge Roma 2-1

-
AC Milan defeated AS Roma 2-1 here, thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Patrick Cutrone in the opening match of the third-round action in Serie A.
It was the first victory of the season for the Rossoneri on Friday.
Both teams came into the contest at the San Siro off disappointing performances in their previous outings. Milan blew a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Napoli and Roma were held 3-3 at home by Atalanta, reports Efe news.
Roma struggled to get traction in the first half and visiting goalkeeper Robin Olsen was tested by a strike from Gonzalo Higuain before Franck Kessie put the hosts up 1-0 with a goal in the 40th minute.
Edin Dzeko gave Milan a fright with a shot that grazed the post five minutes into the second half and the equalizer came in the 59th on a strike from Federico Fazio, who exploited a poor clearance by defender Davide Calabria.
Each team saw a goal disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee - Higuain in the 63rd minute and Roma's Steven Nzonzi in the 80th - and the match seemed destined to end in a draw.
But a Nzonzi giveaway with seconds left in stoppage time led to Cutrone's winner for Milan.
