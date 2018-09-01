AC Milan edge Roma 2-1

AC defeated 2-1 here, thanks to a stoppage-time goal by in the opening match of the third-round action in

It was the first victory of the season for the Rossoneri on Friday.

Both teams came into the contest at the San Siro off disappointing performances in their previous outings. blew a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Napoli and Roma were held 3-3 at home by Atalanta, reports news.

Roma struggled to get traction in the first half and visiting was tested by a strike from before put the hosts up 1-0 with a goal in the 40th minute.

gave a fright with a shot that grazed the post five minutes into the second half and the equalizer came in the 59th on a strike from Federico Fazio, who exploited a poor clearance by defender

Each team saw a goal disallowed by the Referee - Higuain in the 63rd minute and Roma's in the 80th - and the match seemed destined to end in a draw.

But a Nzonzi giveaway with seconds left in stoppage time led to Cutrone's winner for Milan.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)