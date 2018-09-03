Activists' arrests: Bombay HC frowns at police media briefing

In an embarrassment to the government, the on Monday demanded to know why the police addressed the media on the arrests of five rights activists when the matter was sub-judice.

"How can the police do this? The matter is sub-judice," a division bench comprising Justice and Justice observed while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL).

Petitioner Satish Surgiv Gaikwad, who calls himself a victim of the January 1 Koregaon-Bhima caste riots, filed the PIL seeking a (NIA) probe into the incident and restraining the Police from investigating it.

When the was seized of the matter, how can the police read out documents which could be produced as evidence in the case, the court said, terming the police action as "wrong".

As assured the court that he would discuss the issue with the concerned police officials and seek their response, the judges posted the matter for further hearing on September 7.

Petitioner Gaikwad also urged the NIA to take over the investigations into the Police's action against several well-known rights activists in June and August in different parts of

In June, the police had arrested Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, and The August swoop led to the arrests of P. Varavar Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Fereira, and

While a PIL on the second round of arrests of August 28 was heard by the on August 29, two days later on August 31, Maharashtra's of Police Param Bir Singh addressed a in

In that briefing he showed documents and reiterated that a conspiracy was allegedly hatched by the five arrested activists in connivance with the banned CPI (Maoist) "to overthrow the central government" and carry out "a Rajiv Gandhi-style assassination" to end the rule of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi.

The evoked widespread criticism from lawyers, activists and eminent personalities and even the

The police action followed a probe into the Elgar Parishad of December 31, 2017, organised by the Kabir Kala Manch, which allegedly led to the Koregaon-Bhima violence in district on January 1.

Presently, the five arrested activists are under house arrest till September 6.

