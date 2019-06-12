After tyre burst, SpiceJet aircraft makes safe landing in Jaipur

Timely co-ordination by pilots and the (ATC) helped avert a major tragedy at the on Wednesday, when a aircraft make a safe landing after one of its tyres burst while taking off from

"As the aircraft descended at Jaipur, the ATC informed the pilots of the suspected tyre burst. The crew duly followed all the procedures and landed safely at All 189 passengers and cabin crew were deplaned normally," said a

The Dubai- bound 737-800 #SG58 landed at 9.03 a.m. "The flight was uneventful and no emergency landing was carried out at Jaipur," the clarified.

officials added that the event did delay a few flights by 10-15 minutes.

