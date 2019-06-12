After tyre burst, SpiceJet aircraft makes safe landing in Jaipur

-
ALSO READ
Air India Express Mumbai-Dubai flight makes emergency landing
Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight returns Mumbai minutes after take-off due to technical glitch
'Grab a meal' before flying in or out of Mumbai Airport
Hijack threat to Air India plane, security beefed up at Mumbai airport
Dubai-Singapore flight lands in Chennai after medical
-
Timely co-ordination by pilots and the air traffic control (ATC) helped avert a major tragedy at the Jaipur airport on Wednesday, when a SpiceJet aircraft make a safe landing after one of its tyres burst while taking off from Dubai.
"As the aircraft descended at Jaipur, the ATC informed the pilots of the suspected tyre burst. The crew duly followed all the procedures and landed safely at Jaipur. All 189 passengers and cabin crew were deplaned normally," said a SpiceJet spokesperson.
The Dubai-Jaipur bound Boeing 737-800 #SG58 landed at 9.03 a.m. "The flight was uneventful and no emergency landing was carried out at Jaipur," the spokesperson clarified.
Airport officials added that the event did delay a few flights by 10-15 minutes.
--IANS
arc/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU