'Aladdin' is a very important film: Mena Massoud

Massoud says the upcoming live action adaptation of "Aladdin" is important with respect to the representation of people of colour in Hollywood.

Massoud, who was born in and lived in Canada, will be seen as in the film.

In a video posted on people.com, he opened up about the responsibility he feels being a Middle Eastern in a lead role of a Hollywood film.

"I don't feel a lot of pressure but a lot of responsibility. I think things are changing with winning an for doing an incredible job as There are a lot of Middle Eastern actors coming up," Massoud said.

"I think this film is important for representation. Hopefully, if it does well in cinema, Hollywood can have confidence in the fact that you can put a Middle Eastern in a lead role or in iconic role and it will still do well," he added.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film stars as the larger-than-life Genie, as Jasmine, as Jafar. "Aladdin" will release in in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on May 24.

He said will be empowering women all over the world.

"We really focused on making this an empowering role for women all over the world seeing it and Naomi does an incredible job with that," added the

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)