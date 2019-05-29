All set for Jagan's swearing-in as Andhra Pradesh CM

The stage is set for swearing-in of Y.S. Jagan Mohan as the new Minister of on Thursday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the in Vijayawada, where will administer oath of office and secrecy to Jagan at 12.23 p.m.

Narasimhan, who is the of both and Telangana, reached on Wednesday. Jagan called on him at a hotel and informed him of the arrangements made for the swearing-in.

Jagan Reddy, who led his (YSRCP) to power with a landslide victory, alone will take oath at the public ceremony.

Jagan, as the 46-year-old is popularly known, is expected to constitute the cabinet on June 7.

After taking oath as the Minister, Jagan is likely to address the gathering and make some key announcements about 'Navaratnalu' or the nine key welfare schemes promised by him during the poll campaign.

Telangana Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, and leaders of various political parties will participate in the swearing-in ceremony.

(TDP) chief has turned down Jagan's invite. He decided to send a delegation of party leaders to Jagan's residence with a congratulatory message.

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the event at the stadium, which has a capacity of 30,000 people.

Police and senior officials reviewed the security arrangements.

On the eve of taking oath as the of the new state of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan on Wednesday visited various places of worship and also visited the grave of his father and late Chief Minister

The YSRCP chief offered prayers at He later visited in district and offered a 'chadar'.

Jagan also paid obeisance at the grave of his father in home town of in disrtrict. He along with family members participated in prayers at the CSI church.

On his return to Vijayawada, Jagan offered prayers at famous

The YSRCP stormed to power in the state last Thursday, bagging 151 seats in 175-member Assembly.

