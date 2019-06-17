Amarinder seeks Shah's intervention after Punjabi driver thrashed by Delhi Police

-
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday condemned an incident in which a Sikh tempo driver was beaten up by the Delhi Police and sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in the matter.
"Shameful incident of @DelhiPolice ruthlessly beating up Sarabjeet Singh and Balwant Singh over a petty issue. Request HM @AmitShah to ensure justice," the Chief Minister tweeted.
A video of the incident that occurred in north Delhi has gone viral.
In the video, the driver is seen threatening the policeman with a sword and injuring him when he tried to catch it. In retaliation, the cops thrash and beat the driver with a stick and kicked him, as per the video.
The Delhi Police in a statement said: "The alleged incident followed an accident caused by a Gramin Sewa tempo to a police vehicle. Thereafter, a police officer was also assaulted on the head by the tempo driver with a sword. Further, the tempo was driven dangerously and caused injuries to a policeman in the leg.
