Amarinder seeks Shah's intervention after Punjabi driver thrashed by Delhi Police

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday condemned an incident in which a Sikh tempo driver was beaten up by the Delhi Police and sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in the matter.

"Shameful incident of @DelhiPolice ruthlessly beating up Sarabjeet Singh and Balwant Singh over a petty issue. Request HM @AmitShah to ensure justice," the Chief Minister tweeted.

A video of the incident that occurred in north Delhi has gone viral.

In the video, the driver is seen threatening the policeman with a sword and injuring him when he tried to catch it. In retaliation, the cops thrash and beat the driver with a stick and kicked him, as per the video.

The Delhi Police in a statement said: "The alleged incident followed an accident caused by a Gramin Sewa tempo to a police vehicle. Thereafter, a police officer was also assaulted on the head by the tempo driver with a sword. Further, the tempo was driven dangerously and caused injuries to a policeman in the leg.

--IANS

vg/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 10:46 IST

