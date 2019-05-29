Amazon launches Echo Show 5 device at Rs 8,999

on Wednesday announced the latest addition to its Echo Show family, Show 5 with 5.5-inch display at Rs 8,999.

It comes with new features, including how-to videos from wikiHow, updated smart home controls, customisable morning and evening routines, and new privacy features.

The device, packed with a HD camera and built-in camera shutter, will be available in black and white colours. While pre-order starts on Wednesday at in/echoshow5, shipping would be started in July, said.

" Show 5 now makes it easier and more affordable to have a smart display in every home," said Parag Gupta, of Amazon Devices,

The smart display would allow people watch music videos from Hungama by saying, "Alexa, play latest music videos". It will also allow one to catch up on their favourite shows and videos from Prime Video, or short news clips from some TV channels.

It can also be used to listen to songs from Amazon Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama Music, and TuneIn, among others. The device could help you stay in touch with your friends and family with hands-free video calls to those who have an Echo Spot, Echo Show, the Alexa App, or Skype, the company said.

