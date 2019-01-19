Anti-BJP parties to take EVM issue to EC

Demanding withdrawal of machines (EVM) in the coming general elections, 23 anti-BJP parties on Saturday decided to form a four-member committee to prepare a draft on issues to place before the (EC), said West Bengal Minister

"We have agreed to form a four-member committee comprising Satish Mishra, Akhilesh Yadav, and to prepare a draft on the issues, which would be brought to the notice of the Election Commission," Banerjee said, adding that they have also decided to write a letter to the Commission.

Banerjee was speaking after a tea party she hosted for the leaders of 23 opposition parties who had come for a mega rally convened by her here.

Post the anti-BJP rally at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground, they also collectively demanded that the EVMs should have a physical verification system.

"We also aim to go back to ballot system. Since there are just two months left we have at least demanded that 100 per cent EVMs should have the system of paper trails," told reporters here.

"This is our collective demand for which we will strive from the coming week. There is no way this demand can be denied as we just want to cross-check and if they are fair they should have no problem," Singhvi said on behalf of all the 23 parties.

Revealing Congress' strategy for the upcoming polls, Singhvi said: "In order to ensure victory against the BJP, our objective would be to select one strong candidate for every seat."

Hailing the unity of opposition, Singhvi said: "This (the Brigade rally) is the beginning and it will gain momentum gradually. All the opposition leaders from different parties coming together is itself a historical event. We will celebrate the victory of 2019 election in this ground," he further added.

pointed out there were attempts to "manipulate EVMs".

"We need to be careful about it. All opposition parties will raise the issues before the in order to stop manipulation of EVMs in future," he said.

Meanwhile, terming the rally as historic and unprecedented, Minister said: "This is going to transform The country is in danger, democracy is under threat and we have to protect it. Unite is the need of the day."

At the joint press conference, alleged that the BJP came to power in by spreading hatred and quarrel among people on the basis of religion and caste.

"People have realised this and (this time) they will give their reply," he asserted.

