Apps still sharing user data with Facebook without user-consent: Report

Major apps such as search service and language learning platform are still sending personal data, without user consent, to for ad tracking, despite the backlash the giant faced on charges of collecting data by bribing teenagers in and the US.

Two other Muslim prayer apps, a bible app as well as a called Indeed have also been accused of leaking similar data to for ad targeting purposes even when people are not logged in or do not have a account, suggests a report from London-based group, (PI).

Apart from ad tracking, Facebook has been collecting sensitive user data such as contact logs, call histories, data and real-time location data to improve other features on its platform like friend suggestions.

Similarly, several iOS app-makers use a Facebook known as "custom app events" to share sensitive health, fitness and financial data with the

"PI says it's in contact with and the company has agreed to suspend the practice, but it's not clear how many other apps in the or iOS ecosystem may be skirting and Google's data-collection and user privacy policies to improve Facebook's ad targeting tools," The Verge reported.

The practices have outraged users and privacy advocates who acknowledge that Facebook is, indeed amassing far too much data about their personal lives and online and offline behaviours.

Facebook, however, claims that it places all responsibility on apps to ensure that the data send to it has been collected lawfully.

Last month, Facebook reportedly decided to put an end to its unpaid market research programmes.

The company was pulled up on Tuesday over its secure login process two-factor authentication (2FA) where it asked users to add phone numbers, which could be searched by advertisers. The practice drew criticism even from Facebook's former

However, the company is yet to comment on the PI report, The Verge added.

