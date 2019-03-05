Assam bans molasses across state following hooch tragedy

Taking a stern view of the hooch tragedy and its offshoot that has resulted in losing many precious lives including women in the state's and district, Chief Minister Sarbananda has ordered ban on molasses.

Chairing a high level meeting in the aftermath of the state's gravest hooch tragedy that claimed over 150 lives, on Monday asked state to ban molasses in the state.

"The ban has been necessitated as molasses are widely used to prepare 'sulai' (country liquor), an intoxicating drink," he said and asked the to direct all Deputy Commissioners to ensure ban on molasses in all the districts.

also asked to direct the Deputy Commissioners to generate awareness in all the tea gardens and their periphery areas by conducting awareness meetings so that people can be made aware of the evils of consuming 'sulai'.

The meeting also decided to extend government help for looking after all children who lost their parent or parents in hooch tragedy under Juvenile Justice Act.

