Atletico coach not focused on possible team transfers

said on Tuesday he was not thinking about the current transfer window as decisions on who will be traded and kept on Atletico are not completely up to him.

Atletico starts 2019 amid rumors of departing players whose contracts end in June, such as Juanfran Torres, Brazilian defender and Uruguayan Diego Godin, in addition to French defender Lucas Hernandez, reports news.

declined to comment at a press conference on the rumors that link Chelsea's Spanish striker to Atletico, saying he cannot comment about any who is not on his squad.

The explained that the winter transfer market "will happen, no matter how much you think about it or not, no matter how much you analyze it or not, no matter how much you want it or not. That does not depend on me."

--IANS

tri/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)