Beyonce to relaunch her brand Ivy Park

Grammy Award-winning has partnered with global giant Adidas, through which she will relaunch her brand

Beyonce launched the active-wear brand in 2016 in collaboration with retailer She later axed a partnership with tycoon following allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying and racial harassment. Now, she is all set to relaunch the brand.

"This is the partnership of a lifetime for me," said Beyonce, who will remain the owner of the brand, in a statement.

" has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader," she added.

Beyonce will be a creative partner for the brand, and also develop new signature footwear and apparel. The partnership will result in the co-creation of exciting new products -- from performance to lifestyle.

Eric Liedtke, - Global Brands at Adidas, said: "Beyonce is an but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators."

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)