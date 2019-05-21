Big B inspired Adil Hussain to get into acting

Adil Hussain, who is honoured to have as his follower, says it was the megastar who inspired him to get into the world of acting.

"Dearest Amitabh Bachchanji, I am very honoured to be followed by you. You had been the first who inspired me to act in films right from my childhood! Thank you very much," Adil tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Adil was last seen on screen in the "Delhi Crime".

Amitabh is currently shooting for "Chehre", a thriller along with He will also be seen in fantasy adventure "Brahmastra" featuring and in pivotal roles.

