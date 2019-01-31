BJP eyes 22 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka

An upbeat BJP is aiming to win 22 of the 28 seats in in the general elections, due in April-May, said party's state unit on Thursday.

"We want to win 22 constituencies in the state and gift them to make Narendra Modi the country's again," said Yeddurappa at a party meeting here ahead of the

The BJP had won 17 parliamentary seats from the southern state in the 2014 general election, when the party stormed to power at the Centre with a majority (272 seats) for the first time after three decades.

"Modi will visit to address a party convention at Hubballi in the state's northwest region on February 10," Yeddyurappa told the party's state leaders and cadres to galvanise them for the electoral battle.

Though Modi is also scheduled to visit the state again on February 19, the venue where he would address the party convention has not been finalised.

"Party's national is also visiting the state on February 14 and February 21, although the cities where he would address the party members are yet to be decided," said Yeddyurappa.

