BJP gears up for Phase 2,3 poll campaigning

IANS  |  Lucknow 

After campaigning for the first phase of polling ended on Tuesday evening, the BJP is gearing up to show its strength in campaigning for the second and third phase of Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled for April 18 and April 23.

Several party leaders, including party President Amit Shah, will be holding public rallies on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh.

"Amit Shah will address gatherings on Wednesday first at Bhagwat Inter College in Kasganj, Etah and then at P.D. Jain Inter College in Firozabad to pitch for BJP candidates," state media in-charge Manish Dixit said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address several gatherings in the state.

First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 13:34 IST

