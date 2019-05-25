BJP milked nationalism for LS poll victory: Manjhi

After being routed by the (NDA) in the Lok Sabha polls, (HAM) chief and former here on Saturday accused the (BJP) of marketing the for election victory.

He said the BJP used the 'rastravad' (nationalism) to seek votes and the HAM had nothing to counter it with. "There was no reply to the NDA's 'rashtravad' poll plank. The failed to counter it and that resulted in the unprecedented defeat," said.

The HAM is an ally of the RJD-Congress-led Grand Alliance, which won only one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in The NDA won 39 seats.

was defeated in Gaya, his home district, by the Janata Dal-United candidate

"The BJP successfully marketed to win elections. Attention of the youth was diverted from real issues. We had no answer to that. We failed to reach out to voters to convince or impress them with our views," Manjhi said.

Even when the Indira Gandhi-led government in 1971 forced 90,000 Pakistani soldiers to surrender, the was not used for political purposes, the former recalled.

"The terror attack in Pulwama gave the BJP an opportunity to use it for political gains." Manjhi said.

--IANS

ik/pg/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)