JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Sensex tanks 345 points on growth concerns

3-way contest in NE as local parties gain strength

Business Standard

BJP MLA Jagan Prasad Garg dies of heart attack

IANS  |  Agra 

BJP MLA from Agra North Jagan Prasad Garg died of a heart attack at a hospital here on Wednesday, family sources said.

Garg, 65, was admitted to Pushpanjali hospital on Wednesday morning after he complained of discomfort and pain. He later suffered a stroke and collapsed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party election campaign has suffered a setback with the death of the five-time MLA who was considered a powerful leader of the Vaishya community.

--IANS

bk/pg/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 17:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU