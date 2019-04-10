BJP MLA Jagan Prasad Garg dies of heart attack

-
ALSO READ
BJP leader wants Agra to be renamed as 'Agarwal'
Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA loses temper, uses strong language when youth asks him about development
UP BJP chief praises Modi for Varanasi's 'development'
149 Muslims from Chitrakoot district join BJP
For Congress, SP, BSP, infiltrators are vote banks: Amit Shah
-
BJP MLA from Agra North Jagan Prasad Garg died of a heart attack at a hospital here on Wednesday, family sources said.
Garg, 65, was admitted to Pushpanjali hospital on Wednesday morning after he complained of discomfort and pain. He later suffered a stroke and collapsed.
The Bharatiya Janata Party election campaign has suffered a setback with the death of the five-time MLA who was considered a powerful leader of the Vaishya community.
--IANS
bk/pg/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU