BJP to reach out to central scheme beneficiaries in TN

The Bharartiya Janata Party, as part of its poll strategy in Tamil Nadu, will send its activists to meet beneficiaries of various central government schemes, a said on Wednesday.

"The list of beneficiaries of various central government schemes is under preparation. Once it is ready, party members will explain to beneficiaries how they benefitted by the schemes of the government led by Narendra Modi," the party's told IANS.

"Party members will also reach out OBC people who were benefitted under the central government schemes," he added.

Kharventhan said the party members will light lamps on February 26 under the Kamal Jyoti programme, while on March 12, there will be a two-wheeler rally by party members under the Kamal Sankalp programme.

